The Reasons Grocery Stores Spray Produce. It's Not Just For Freshness

You've probably heard there are a few ways supermarkets get you to stick around longer. Tactics such as long grocery store aisles and placing essential items at the back of the building are all subtle methods that leave you filling your cart with more than you planned. But perhaps the most surprising strategy of all is the periodic mist sprayed on grocery store produce. People are correct in assuming that a large reason it's done is to keep veggies and fruits fresh, as moisture is necessary for certain items since the absence of it can lead to wilting and poor texture. However, it's certainly not the only motive grocery stores have in doing it.

That mist does a whole lot more for the customer's senses than you might realize. More specifically, the soft drizzle of water not only catches the eye, but it also enhances the appearance of produce and even makes it a bit heftier in the process. It's an easily overlooked way for stores to make sure they're not losing out on any sales, all while making it seem like the mist is solely done for the preservation of your food.