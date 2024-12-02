The Reasons Grocery Stores Spray Produce. It's Not Just For Freshness
You've probably heard there are a few ways supermarkets get you to stick around longer. Tactics such as long grocery store aisles and placing essential items at the back of the building are all subtle methods that leave you filling your cart with more than you planned. But perhaps the most surprising strategy of all is the periodic mist sprayed on grocery store produce. People are correct in assuming that a large reason it's done is to keep veggies and fruits fresh, as moisture is necessary for certain items since the absence of it can lead to wilting and poor texture. However, it's certainly not the only motive grocery stores have in doing it.
That mist does a whole lot more for the customer's senses than you might realize. More specifically, the soft drizzle of water not only catches the eye, but it also enhances the appearance of produce and even makes it a bit heftier in the process. It's an easily overlooked way for stores to make sure they're not losing out on any sales, all while making it seem like the mist is solely done for the preservation of your food.
The spray is a clever tactic to make you buy and spend more
When you're walking through something as mundane as the grocery store you visit every week, what better way to catch your attention than a sudden burst of water? It would make sense that in a building of bread loaves and milk cartons, you'll be a little extra drawn to where the action is — literally. And what'll keep you there is the fresh appearance the veggies have taken on after being misted. Those glossy, plump looking items are sure to get grabbed quicker than a dull, scuffed up, or shriveled piece of food would. It's all part of the red and green flags to look for when buying produce, after all.
Even sneakier than that is the mass mist adds to your veggies and fruit. Many types of produce are sold by the pound, meaning the heavier your food is, the more money you will have to shed. When the fruits and veggies are periodically showered at the store, you'll have to pay for the extra weight your purchases take on as a result.