The Best Way To Freeze Brisket According To An Expert

Brisket, or any cooked meat for that matter, should be juicy and flavorful whether it just came out of the oven or recently thawed from the freezer. To keep both moisture and flavor in your brisket, don't you dare toss the juice! Be sure to "store it [cooked brisket] with the cooking liquid or pan juices," explains Piva "As this will help retain its flavor and prevent it from drying out." While frozen cooked meat thaws slowly in the fridge, it will reabsorb the juices it's stored with, so your brisket will be almost as delicious as the day you made it.

Finally, Chef Piva says to effectively freeze cooked brisket, you'll want to "use vacuum-sealed bags or airtight containers to minimize freezer burn." If you don't own a vacuum sealer, zip the freezer bag until it's almost closed and press out as much air as possible. When foods are exposed to air in the freezer, they will become damaged by oxidation and dehydration. Freezer-burned brisket, while safe to eat, will have bad flavor and texture, so avoid any food waste and wrap it well.