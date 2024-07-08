The Pretty Potato Variety To Seek Out For Pink Mashed Potatoes

When it comes to potatoes, there are endless possibilities to make the mashed variety taste even better. Add horseradish, add sour cream, keep the skin on or take it off. But before you even begin cooking, ask yourself this very important question: do you want pink mashed potatoes? If the answer is yes, you need to introduce the cranberry red potato to your kitchen. This potato has red skin but unlike regular red potatoes, the flesh keeps the color and can even become more intense when cooked.

Cranberry red potatoes, also known as the "all-red potato," are a cool weather crop and part of the nightshade family. They were first introduced in 1984 as the creation of plant breeder Robert Lobitz. They have drought-resistant properties, are packed with antioxidants as well as vitamin C and potassium, and they are getting more popular by the day. People love them because they are delicious and look incredible on the plate.

If the idea of pink mashed potatoes is enticing, think of all the ways you can use cranberry red potatoes to bring a pop of color to your meals — not to mention entice food-fussy children who will be amazed by the hue and excited to chow down on something that looks cool.

