The Pretty Potato Variety To Seek Out For Pink Mashed Potatoes
When it comes to potatoes, there are endless possibilities to make the mashed variety taste even better. Add horseradish, add sour cream, keep the skin on or take it off. But before you even begin cooking, ask yourself this very important question: do you want pink mashed potatoes? If the answer is yes, you need to introduce the cranberry red potato to your kitchen. This potato has red skin but unlike regular red potatoes, the flesh keeps the color and can even become more intense when cooked.
Cranberry red potatoes, also known as the "all-red potato," are a cool weather crop and part of the nightshade family. They were first introduced in 1984 as the creation of plant breeder Robert Lobitz. They have drought-resistant properties, are packed with antioxidants as well as vitamin C and potassium, and they are getting more popular by the day. People love them because they are delicious and look incredible on the plate.
If the idea of pink mashed potatoes is enticing, think of all the ways you can use cranberry red potatoes to bring a pop of color to your meals — not to mention entice food-fussy children who will be amazed by the hue and excited to chow down on something that looks cool.
Tiips for mashing cranberry red potatoes
Harvesters and cooks who work with cranberry red potatoes praise their earthy taste — and of course, their beautiful color. In terms of consistency, they have a creamy texture. They are an all-purpose potato and are able to be used in every way you typically use potatoes — you can mash them, roast them, steam them, and toss them into soups and salads.
When cooking any kind of potato, including cranberry reds, you should first start by putting your potatoes into cold water. This will allow them to cook evenly. In addition, you might want to cut them all up into pieces of the same size to assist in uniform cooking. If you're going to mash them, go one step further and use this amazingly simple swap: replace water with half and half and cook the potato chunks until they get soft. Then, mash and season them as desired. If this makes you nervous, play around with the ratios of water to cream. But be confident that your cranberry reds will look stunning whether they're chunky or smooth.
Maybe rose isn't your color? Check out blue potatoes that mash up into a gorgeous shade of violet. Food is way more fun when it's colorful.