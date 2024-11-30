How The Decline Of Sardines Led To The Rise Of Tuna

Open most American pantries, and there's likely to be at least one can of fish. Tuna has been big business in America since the early 20th century, and it is featured in classic dishes like creamy casseroles, cheesy melts, and, of course, tuna salad. But before the canned and pouch tuna era, the tinned sardine reigned supreme. What happened? A decreased availability of sardines (possibly due to overfishing) led to the advent of domestic canned tuna.

Albert Halfhill, founder of the Southern California Fish Company and often called the "Father of the Tuna Packing Industry," capitalized on the 1903 sardine shortage by expanding fishing operations to include other products like mackerel, barracuda, and tuna. The SCFC specifically fished white albacore tuna rather than the red tuna involved in sport fishing. The first batch of 200 cases of oil-packed albacore tuna was produced in 1908 and quickly gained fans on the East Coast. Six years later, The Los Angeles Times (via the Homestead Museum) called tuna "the chicken fish, as it might well be called on account of the whiteness and delicious flavor of its meat," which may be where its branding as "Chicken of the Sea" originated.