Reach For Another Breakfast Staple To Amp Up Your Next Plate Of Bacon

If there's one protein that best represents breakfast, it's bacon. Crispy, versatile, and a must-have accompaniment to a heaping pile of fluffy scrambled eggs, a batch of perfectly cooked bacon is a crave-curbing bounty worth waking up for. Thanks to its salty and deeply savory profile, a batch of no-frills, skillet-sizzled bacon is delicious without extra fixings. But that doesn't mean you can't jazz up its naturally delicious taste with some added goods. Enter coffee grounds, the simple pantry staple that gives bacon an aromatic facelift.

Coffee or espresso grounds have a bitter yet alluring aroma and flavor that walks the line between bittersweet chocolate and earthy nuts. Its complex yet subtle and nuanced profile adds a sophisticated trim to bacon, bringing out its umami-froward notes while adding depth to its on-the-nose saltiness. Although it's a bold pairing, ground coffee-kissed bacon marries well with other classic breakfast provisions, which means you can make your standard morning meal without compromising on your favorite items.

A platter of crispy bacon is a relatively easy dish to prepare, and introducing coffee grounds to the recipe doesn't need to complicate things. Oven-baking coffee-coated bacon on a wire rack is the best option for this recipe, and make sure to use finely pulverized coffee grounds to prevent a gritty texture. A few pulses in a food processor can help them achieve that must-have powdery consistency. Simply coat or sprinkle bacon in the grounds and bake until crispy — et voilà – bacon and coffee in one fell swoop.