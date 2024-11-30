The Fruits You Should Never Store Near Butternut Squash

Some produce items can conjure up a season just by uttering their names. The word watermelon evokes memories of Fourth of July barbecues, while apple says fall days in orchards spent sipping hot cider. Of course, butternut squash says cold weather, with its ability to produce delicious soups, roasted side dishes, or even fall-inspired French fries. Then, of course, there's its hardiness — butternut squash can last for two to four months or even longer if stored properly.

So, what's the proper way to store butternut squash? It should be kept in a cool, dry place that's between 50 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit — never store it in the refrigerator. Moisture spells trouble for this squash, as it can make the fruit mushy or even moldy. But the most important tip for storing your butternut squash is to keep it away from fruits and vegetables that emit ethylene gas, a hormone that certain items of produce emit that speeds up the ripening process.