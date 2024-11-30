The Extra Steps That Upgrade A Meat Lover's Pizza Every Time

You love a juicy meat lovers' pizza, no doubt about that. What you don't love is that orange pool of goo that sometimes floats on top of the meatiest of pizzas. Unfortunately, in this respect, a meaty pizza has a strike against it that a veggie pizza doesn't. Most of the meat lovers' pizza's ingredients possess greater amounts of fats than the vegetables on your veggie lovers' pizza do. This makes for a greasier pizza from the get-go.

To combat this, Nicole Bean, who owns and operates the Houston, Texas-based pizza chain Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana, spoke exclusively to Chowhound about how to cut down on pizza grease: "Pre-cook and season your meats and drain the excess liquids."

Some meats, like ground beef, sausage, and your pizza's bestie, pepperoni, in particular, pose a greater grease risk because they have so much fat in them to begin with. The cooking process pushes the oils and fats out of the meats. These lipids have no choice but to seep out on top of your pizza, creating greasy pools. If you pre-cook the meats as Bean suggests, you cut down on the amount of fat that'll drain out of your meat and onto the pie.

It's also worth mentioning that some meats, like chicken, turkey, and fish, are less fatty, and while you may not envision bits of salmon on your meat lovers' pizza, chicken or turkey might be good options. The same goes for Canadian or turkey bacon. With any of these choices, you get to keep the heartiness of meat on the pizza without introducing so much fat.