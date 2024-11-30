The Worst Vanilla Ice Cream Out Of The Most Popular Brands

Much like pizza or macaroni and cheese, it's tempting to think that all ice cream is good ice cream. Unfortunately, when it comes to the traditional vanilla flavor, ice cream has nowhere to hide. As Chowhound food writer Kyle Grace Mills discovered in her ranking of 11 popular vanilla ice cream brands, there are a few cardinal ice cream sins that should dissuade you from certain brands.

An icy consistency, distasteful in and of itself, typically means a lower fat quantity and, usually, a lower quality product. A bland taste might sound like the worst-case scenario, but some ice cream brands display an even worse fake vanilla taste that will stay with you long after you've finished a spoonful. A poor vanilla ice cream product will not only miss the mark when eaten on its own but can also potentially ruin that stunning apple pie you spent hours on when dolloped on top or mar the flavor of your show-stopping 5-layer ice cream cake.

With these potential pitfalls in front of you, follow Mills's guidance and avoid Mayfield Creamery Homemade Vanilla at all costs. The icy texture, plastic-y fake vanilla taste, lingering unpleasant aftertaste, and questionable ingredient list should have you reaching for any other option.