Sweet Potatoes Let You Say Goodbye To Bland Oatmeal

Bored of the same old bland oatmeal? It's time to upgrade this healthy yet lackluster breakfast and kickstart your fall mornings with the addition of one of the season's most favorite root vegetables, sweet potato! Depending on your choice of oatmeal, you can explore different ways to incorporate this vitamin A and fiber-packed powerhouse into your meal. From a sweet potato pie-inspired porridge to a savory pumpkin oatmeal preparation there are plenty of creative recipes that can put your perfectly cooked sweet potato to use. Roasted cubes of sweet potatoes can also be a choice of topping for your oatmeal.

There are different sweet potato varieties that you can play around with as well. While the orange-fleshed sweet potato is a default in grocery stores, the stunning array of colors and textures of varieties from across the world can impart unique flavors of global cuisine in each comforting bowl. For example, Japanese sweet potatoes, with their purple skin and creamy white flesh, offer a distinctly nutty, chestnut-like flavor that becomes remarkably sweet when cooked. The vibrant flesh of purple sweet potatoes, which are popular in Okinawan cuisine, can elevate your oatmeal into a visual stunner!