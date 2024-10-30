The Popular Italian Cheese That Is Actually Lactose-Free

What's not to love about cheese? That delicious, tangy delight tempts your taste buds the moment its mouthwatering scent hits the room. Whether grated over a steaming plate of spaghetti Bolognese or melted to perfection over your favorite pizza, cheese adds just the right kick to nearly any meal. And when it comes to packing a punch, a popular choice that delivers an unmistakably salty hit to many dishes is Pecorino Romano. Its sharp bite, nutty undertones, and crumbly texture have the power to elevate the flavor of anything from pasta to salads, enhancing the taste to a level that leaves you craving every last bite.

But what if you're lactose intolerant, and that quick cheesy fix you're looking for leaves you with a tummy ache or makes you feel bloated for days? Although most dairy products contain lactose — a type of milk sugar that can be difficult for some people to digest — you actually don't have to give up your love for cheese entirely. There are plenty of options that are lactose-free or contain only slight amounts of lactose, and it turns out that Pecorino Romano is one of them. That's why next time you go on a cheese hunt in your local supermarket, don't hesitate to reach for it.