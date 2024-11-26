When You Should Peel Eggplants For Your Dishes

Eggplants are often given a bad rap for being slimy or tasting bitter. In reality, it is far more likely that these eggplants are simply not being prepared properly. Knowing not only how to properly cook eggplant but also how to expertly prepare eggplant can drastically improve its taste and texture.

One thing about eggplant that people cannot seem to agree on is whether or not it should be peeled. Truthfully, whether you should peel eggplant depends on the type of eggplant being used. Eggplant peels are completely edible, but they may taste different and have different textures and thickness depending on the eggplant variety. If you're ever not sure in a specific situation, it's usually best to peel them, but some eggplants taste perfectly fine with the skin in place.

Making the most out of eggplant comes down to knowing what types of eggplant will benefit from being peeled before being cooked. Choosing when to peel eggplants based on what type of dish they are being used in can also further elevate they taste in the finished product. From there, eggplant can easily be applied to all kinds of delicious savory dishes, like rich eggplant parmesan or shrimp and eggplant stir fry.