When You Should Peel Eggplants For Your Dishes
Eggplants are often given a bad rap for being slimy or tasting bitter. In reality, it is far more likely that these eggplants are simply not being prepared properly. Knowing not only how to properly cook eggplant but also how to expertly prepare eggplant can drastically improve its taste and texture.
One thing about eggplant that people cannot seem to agree on is whether or not it should be peeled. Truthfully, whether you should peel eggplant depends on the type of eggplant being used. Eggplant peels are completely edible, but they may taste different and have different textures and thickness depending on the eggplant variety. If you're ever not sure in a specific situation, it's usually best to peel them, but some eggplants taste perfectly fine with the skin in place.
Making the most out of eggplant comes down to knowing what types of eggplant will benefit from being peeled before being cooked. Choosing when to peel eggplants based on what type of dish they are being used in can also further elevate they taste in the finished product. From there, eggplant can easily be applied to all kinds of delicious savory dishes, like rich eggplant parmesan or shrimp and eggplant stir fry.
To peel or not to peel
Regardless of the type of eggplant involved, eggplant skin is completely edible but it may not necessarily taste or feel good. A good general rule to follow is that younger eggplants will have thinner, better tasting peels. Meanwhile, older and larger eggplants will have thicker and tougher peels, which are often difficult to chew and bitter.
Smaller eggplant varieties, such as the Japanese eggplant, seldom require peeling. Not only are the peels on these varieties thinner, making them easier to chew, but they actually have their own unique flavor that can contribute to a dish. Smaller eggplants can simply be cut then cooked without worrying about the peel.
Typically, it is encouraged to peel larger and older eggplant varieties, such as the globe eggplant. It is best to peel eggplants right before cooking them, as removing the peel can cause the eggplant to become discolored rather quickly. If you are not sure exactly what variety of eggplant you have, it is best to play it safe and peel the eggplant to avoid the potential of having tough, chewy, and bitter peels in your final dish.