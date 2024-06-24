Treat Your Gas Grill Like An Oven For The Best Possible Chicken Wings

Grilling up a batch of chicken wings seems like it should be a simple task, right? Just slice 'em up, maybe give those wings a balsamic glaze for some extra flavor, and throw them right on top of the grill until the exterior is etched with beautiful grill marks and the inside is up to temp. Easy!

Well, if you've ever grilled up a batch and they turned out to be bone-dry, chewy hunks of meat, then you'll know the reality is very much different. Flavorful grilled chicken is easy to prep and cook once you know what you're doing, but it's hard to master. While there are tons of tips and tricks developed over the years to help you grill some juicy and succulent wings, arguably the most important is this: You should treat your gas grill like an oven and cook your chicken with indirect heat.

Those mouthwatering photos of chickens sizzling over open flames in your cookbooks may look amazing, but they can trick a lot of people into thinking that they must always keep their chicken wings directly on top of the flame. That's a one-way ticket to getting wings with burnt outsides and raw insides. Instead, if you want them to come off the grate just right, keep the chicken wings off to the side of the flame. As the heat gently wafts over the chicken, it'll slowly cook your birds both outside and in, ensuring they're cooked evenly throughout.

