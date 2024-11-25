Give Your Stovetop A Break And Bake Your Grits Instead

Grits are a true Southern staple and they've reached celebrity status for a reason. From a mainstay in comforting breakfasts to the base of popular Lowcountry dishes like shrimp and grits, there's a lot that this rich, creamy dish pairs with. Traditional grits, like most other starches, are the perfect vehicle for flavor. (And don't even think about using instant grits. They might be easy to make, but they don't have nearly as much natural flavor.) Most often made by simmering on the stovetop, the stove is where the true-to-its-name gritty grits typically mix with water, salt, and butter to transform into a hearty bowl of porridge. Still, there are many other ways to make grits beyond the stovetop. For instance, have you ever tried to bake grits?

While using the oven might be a lesser-known way to cook this starchy food, it comes with plenty of perks. Notably, the appliance can simplify the arduous process of perfectly cooking grits on the stovetop, which requires a watchful eye and constant whisking to prevent clumping. To bake grits, you only need to combine them and your liquid of choice in a bake-safe dish, such as Le Tauci's ceramic pie pan, stick it on a baking sheet, and slide it in the oven to cook. Ease aside, baked grits also tend to have a better texture than the stovetop variety.