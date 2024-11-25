Give Your Stovetop A Break And Bake Your Grits Instead
Grits are a true Southern staple and they've reached celebrity status for a reason. From a mainstay in comforting breakfasts to the base of popular Lowcountry dishes like shrimp and grits, there's a lot that this rich, creamy dish pairs with. Traditional grits, like most other starches, are the perfect vehicle for flavor. (And don't even think about using instant grits. They might be easy to make, but they don't have nearly as much natural flavor.) Most often made by simmering on the stovetop, the stove is where the true-to-its-name gritty grits typically mix with water, salt, and butter to transform into a hearty bowl of porridge. Still, there are many other ways to make grits beyond the stovetop. For instance, have you ever tried to bake grits?
While using the oven might be a lesser-known way to cook this starchy food, it comes with plenty of perks. Notably, the appliance can simplify the arduous process of perfectly cooking grits on the stovetop, which requires a watchful eye and constant whisking to prevent clumping. To bake grits, you only need to combine them and your liquid of choice in a bake-safe dish, such as Le Tauci's ceramic pie pan, stick it on a baking sheet, and slide it in the oven to cook. Ease aside, baked grits also tend to have a better texture than the stovetop variety.
How to elevate oven-baked grits
While stovetop grits might be runny and porridge-like, the oven gives grits a more solid texture and addictively crunchy, golden-brown crust. It's the best parts of simmered grits and cheesy grit cakes brought into one. For a true golden-brown crust on top of this dish, you can even finish the dish off in the broiler, too. For all the traditionalists not sold on oven-baked grits, you can always employ a hybrid method of cooking by starting grits off on the stovetop before transferring them to the oven. Once the mixture is smooth, just transfer the starch to a ceramic dish and bake until golden.
Baking in the oven is one way to elevate grits and take the stress out of cooking them, but another favorite way to boost this classic dish is by adding additional ingredients. For example, mixing in cheese like Parmesan or shredded sharp cheddar near the end of the cooking process can add another layer of flavor. Another way to elevate this dish is to switch up the liquid. While water is the usual choice for grits, options like chicken broth, milk, or evaporated milk can infuse this dish with more savory flavor and delicious creaminess. Finally, try other savory additions such as minced garlic or a fried egg, or top the dish with some hot sauce for a punch of spice. Then, once you've eaten your fill, you can transform leftover grits into a tasty dinner side next.