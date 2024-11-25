What To Avoid When Cleaning Aluminum Kitchenware With Baking Soda

Baking soda might just be one of the most valuable items in your pantry. Not only is it the key to fluffy breads and cakes, thanks to its leavening agent properties, but it's also an effective deodorizer, sucking up those stinky fumes that linger in the back of your refrigerator or at the bottom of your trash can. It's also a powerful cleaner, but you'll want to avoid letting it sit on certain surfaces for too long, such as aluminum kitchenware.

That's because baking soda is alkaline, and the low pH level can cause the aluminum surface to oxidize and become discolored. This will only usually happen if the baking soda is sitting long enough for the reaction to occur, so rinse it off quickly to prevent your pots and pans from taking on an unsightly hue.

But that's not all you'll want to be mindful of when cleaning aluminum cookware with baking soda. Because baking soda is naturally abrasive, you can easily create a paste by adding a few drops of water and using the mixture as a scrub. Use caution, though, when cleaning aluminum — and also think twice before cleaning your ceramic stovetop with baking soda – because it can end up scratched.