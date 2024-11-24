What To Do If You Add Too Much Baking Soda To A Dish

As seemingly innocuous as it is, baking soda is a surprising source of vexation. It's forever confused with other white powder ingredients, with searches for substituting baking soda and baking powder saturating the internet. It also seems particularly conducive to spillage, given the way manufacturers provide for opening the packaging. And adding too much can potentially be a serious problem.

When we say that cooking is a science, that isn't just a platitude. It's chemistry, replete with all manner of chemical reactions, for good or for ill. Sodium bicarbonate, baking soda for short, is a leavening agent. It's intended to help baked goods rise. So the consequences of adding too much go further than matters of taste (though it does have its own sort of metallic saltiness), so improper measurements will change the composition of your finished product. Too much could cause your birthday cake to rise too much. But you could end up with more than just extra-fluffy cake. It could rise to the point of collapse, similar to the ingredient mistake that causes deflated cakes (namely expired baking soda).

But there are some ways you can prevent and practically remedy the dreaded baking soda excess. Of course, ultimately, the best thing to do is avoid using too much in the first place. But once you're in that situation, you may be able to change your circumstances by removing the offending excess or even increasing everything else to match.