Make Your Hamburger Luxuriously Creamy With A Simple Cheese Swap
Some burgers keep it simple with a patty, cheese, and basic condiments, while others get much wilder with anything from onion rings to mac and cheese as toppings. When you're building your version of the best burger, there is no right answer. You can top it with anything you want. But if you're looking for a creamy, decadent burger that gives plenty of rich flavor, then you might want to try adding a surprising type of cheese: cream cheese.
Cheese on a burger isn't exactly revolutionary, but cream cheese is a type of dairy you probably haven't thought to use. On its own, it doesn't seem to make sense, but cream cheese is ideal if you're giving your burger some heat. The dairy helps offset the spice, so if you plan to add jalapeños or chipotles in adobo for a little kick, then that smooth cream cheese texture will complement it perfectly — think of it like a jalapeño popper on your burger.
Add cream cheese to your next burger
While cream cheese helps counteract spice, you can also just infuse it with additional flavors to help it become its own standout topping. Add a little shredded sharp cheddar into the cream cheese. This will give it more bite, and when it hits the hot patty, that cheddar will melt slightly, offering the perfect gooey texture. You can also mix in some buffalo sauce and ranch, creating a buffalo dip topping. Pair it with some pepper Jack cheese, and you have supremely spicy yet creamy dish.
Instead of adding the cream cheese on top of the patty, you can also add it right into the patty. Keep it in the refrigerator until just before using to prevent it from softening since this keeps it easier to handle. Then, create an indent in the center of a thin patty, and fill it with a spoonful of cream cheese. Top it with another thin layer of meat. As the patty cooks, the cream cheese will melt, and you'll have creamy, rich flavor in every bite. For even more flavor, mix add-ons like bacon, hot peppers, or shredded cheese into the cream cheese before stuffing the burgers.