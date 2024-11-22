Make Your Hamburger Luxuriously Creamy With A Simple Cheese Swap

Some burgers keep it simple with a patty, cheese, and basic condiments, while others get much wilder with anything from onion rings to mac and cheese as toppings. When you're building your version of the best burger, there is no right answer. You can top it with anything you want. But if you're looking for a creamy, decadent burger that gives plenty of rich flavor, then you might want to try adding a surprising type of cheese: cream cheese.

Cheese on a burger isn't exactly revolutionary, but cream cheese is a type of dairy you probably haven't thought to use. On its own, it doesn't seem to make sense, but cream cheese is ideal if you're giving your burger some heat. The dairy helps offset the spice, so if you plan to add jalapeños or chipotles in adobo for a little kick, then that smooth cream cheese texture will complement it perfectly — think of it like a jalapeño popper on your burger.