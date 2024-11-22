What Does It Mean To Proof Yeast?

Unlike diamonds, yeast doesn't last forever, and if you try baking with yeast that's gone off, you're going to have a bad time. Yeast is a single-cell living organism responsible for making bread and other baked goods rise. It does this by feeding off carbohydrates and simple sugars, a process that releases carbon dioxide, and jumpstarts fermentation, causing the dough to expand. However, when yeast dies, it can no longer feed, meaning there is nothing to leaven your bread or other baked treats.

Fortunately, you can avoid the pain of accidentally using bad yeast while baking and ending up with an unleavened product. This is where proofing comes in. Simply put, proofing is a method of checking whether or not yeast is alive. Like proofing your bread, which is when you place the dough in a warm environment to let it rise, proofing yeast can be essential and it's easy to do. To start, add a small amount of yeast to a bit of warm water, about 80 degrees Fahrenheit; you want it warm, not hot, which could kill the yeast. Then, add some sugar for the yeast to feed on and wait a few minutes. The mixture should look creamy and be full of tiny bubbles, signaling that the yeast is alive. If you don't see any bubbles, it's likely the yeast is dead.

While most yeasts last longer than they used to, proofing can be a crucial step in the baking process that can save you a lot of disappointment. That said, it is more important to do if you're using yeast that has been sitting around or opened for a while.