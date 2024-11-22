Prevent Mushy Microwave Burritos By Finishing Them In The Air Fryer
Is there anything an air fryer can't save? Probably, but when it comes to burritos, air fryers are certainly your friend. If you've ever been disappointed by a mushy microwave burrito, there's an easy way to fix that: Finish it in the air fryer. This simple trick is the key to the best-tasting burritos that are golden and crispy on the outside with perfectly melty insides.
You won't want to use the air fryer to cook the burrito completely, as it could burn on the outside while staying cold inside. Instead, first, cook your frozen burrito in the microwave according to the package instructions. Wrap the burrito in a paper towel to keep it moist while it heats. Then, to avoid a soggy burrito, pop it into the air fryer for the last few minutes. Set the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook the burrito for three to five minutes, depending on how crispy you want the outside. You'll get a crunchy shell rather than a wet tortilla.
This air fryer hack is a total game-changer, and it works for all types of frozen burritos — whether store-bought or homemade. The combination of microwave convenience and air fryer magic is the secret to making burritos that stay crisp.
Air fryers makes frozen burritos taste gourmet
For frozen burritos, it's important to balance the cooking time between the microwave and air fryer to achieve the best texture. Here's a pro tip: After microwaving, let the burrito sit for 30 seconds before popping it into the air fryer. This short rest helps the inside settle, reducing any risk of a soggy middle while ensuring even crisping.
For a real flavor boost, consider brushing the burrito with a little oil or butter before air frying. This trick works wonders for getting an extra crispy and golden shell, especially on frozen burritos. Get really creative with it and sprinkle some shredded cheese on top for a crispy, cheesy layer that'll make you forget this thing was frozen in the first place. You can also sprinkle on a pinch of seasoning like garlic powder or chili flakes before air frying to add an extra kick of flavor.
Reheating leftover burritos from the fridge in the air fryer? Wrap them loosely in foil to avoid over-crisping while still getting that warm, melty center. If your burrito is overstuffed, consider splitting it in half for more even reheating and a consistent crunch. Using an air fryer to reheat other Mexican dishes like taquitos or quesadillas also delivers great results, keeping tortillas crispy while the fillings stay moist and flavorful. This method is perfect for busy days when you want a quick, satisfying meal with minimal effort.