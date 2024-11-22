Prevent Mushy Microwave Burritos By Finishing Them In The Air Fryer

Is there anything an air fryer can't save? Probably, but when it comes to burritos, air fryers are certainly your friend. If you've ever been disappointed by a mushy microwave burrito, there's an easy way to fix that: Finish it in the air fryer. This simple trick is the key to the best-tasting burritos that are golden and crispy on the outside with perfectly melty insides.

You won't want to use the air fryer to cook the burrito completely, as it could burn on the outside while staying cold inside. Instead, first, cook your frozen burrito in the microwave according to the package instructions. Wrap the burrito in a paper towel to keep it moist while it heats. Then, to avoid a soggy burrito, pop it into the air fryer for the last few minutes. Set the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook the burrito for three to five minutes, depending on how crispy you want the outside. You'll get a crunchy shell rather than a wet tortilla.

This air fryer hack is a total game-changer, and it works for all types of frozen burritos — whether store-bought or homemade. The combination of microwave convenience and air fryer magic is the secret to making burritos that stay crisp.