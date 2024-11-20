The Hot Dog Hack You Need To Try The Next Time You're Feeding A Crowd

The classic outdoor barbecue scene is a bunch of hot dogs smoking on a grill, with buns and a bottle of yellow mustard placed just in reach for when it's time to eat. If you're hosting a big party, however, you may want to get some food ready in advance. The problem is you're somewhat limited to a few hot dogs at a time depending on the size of your pan. You also need to hope that nothing gets cold before the party gets going. Luckily, there's a more efficient way to prepare a bunch of hot dogs (or franks) for a crowd, and it involves breaking out a slow cooker.

Before guests begin to arrive, simply add a pile of hot dogs into the slow cooker — no water or other additions are necessary — and let them cook in their own juices on high heat. If you've got just a small handful of franks, then they might be ready within an hour, but a larger batch may require you to start a few hours in advance. The best part? You can leave them sitting in the slow cooker on warm heat once they're ready, and they'll stay ready fresh for about 3 hours until it's time to serve them.