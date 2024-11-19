The History Of How French Silk Pie Became A Staple American Dessert
America loves pie. With memorable appearances in music, television, literature, and film, the dish remains prominent in the cultural zeitgeist. As far as pop culture is concerned, apple pie is an American icon, but its roots date back to 1380s England. On the other hand, one of America's favorite pie varieties, French silk pie, is a decidedly American creation, despite its European name.
As its name suggests, French silk pie boasts a silky chocolate mousse filling cradled in a classic pie crust. But its name is misleading on one count: The recipe didn't originate in France. The dessert has its roots in the Mid-Atlantic. Maryland resident Betty Cooper (not to be confused with another famous baking Betty C.) submitted the recipe to a baking competition in 1951. Her recipe for a chocolate pie covered in a layer of whip made her a finalist in Pillsbury's third annual Bake-Off Contest.
As American as French silk pie
The pie's moniker isn't a nod to Cooper's location or even heritage. Instead, it likely refers to its smooth, luxurious filling. French silk pie differs from chocolate cream pie in that it's much lighter than its cream pie counterpart. The texture of chocolate cream pie is closer to that of a pudding.
Over time, French silk pie saw various iterations. Most versions of the chocolate-centered pie feature a pie crust filled with a recipe of satiny chocolate mousse containing whipped eggs, chocolate, butter, and sugar. That's topped with fresh whipped cream and a crown of shaved chocolate curls. Alternatively, some recipes begin with a chocolate or cookie crust. Around the time French silk pie made its debut, premade pie crusts and prepackaged whipped toppings were growing in popularity, making the recipe even more accessible and appealing to busy and creative home cooks.