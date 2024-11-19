The History Of How French Silk Pie Became A Staple American Dessert

America loves pie. With memorable appearances in music, television, literature, and film, the dish remains prominent in the cultural zeitgeist. As far as pop culture is concerned, apple pie is an American icon, but its roots date back to 1380s England. On the other hand, one of America's favorite pie varieties, French silk pie, is a decidedly American creation, despite its European name.

As its name suggests, French silk pie boasts a silky chocolate mousse filling cradled in a classic pie crust. But its name is misleading on one count: The recipe didn't originate in France. The dessert has its roots in the Mid-Atlantic. Maryland resident Betty Cooper (not to be confused with another famous baking Betty C.) submitted the recipe to a baking competition in 1951. Her recipe for a chocolate pie covered in a layer of whip made her a finalist in Pillsbury's third annual Bake-Off Contest.