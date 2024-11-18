The Difference Between A Metropolitan And Cosmopolitan Cocktail

There is a seemingly infinite number of cocktails out there. Take the martini, for example. You can order a martini dry or wet; extra dirty or even filthy; or as a 50/50 riff for martini beginners — and that's before you even enter the ol' gin versus vodka debate. Further ratios and garnishes abound, allowing you to order a martini like you know what you're doing ... even if you don't. The versatile martini is joined by a smattering of other classics, each with their own variations that send them splintering into sub-categories. Then you have the oldies lost to time; drinks that only ever knew middling popularity, little-seen stunt tipples, and regional spins that might be unknown outside a certain area code. Even the world's most talented bartenders have to consult a cocktail guide from time to time.

Still, whatever your own personal drinking proficiency may be, odds are you've heard of the cosmopolitan. It's a drink any beverage professional knows like the back of their hand. But the similar sounding metropolitan cocktail might be less familiar to you and the barkeep. Just remember that a classic cosmo has a vodka base while the under-the-radar metro uses brandy.