The Difference Between A Metropolitan And Cosmopolitan Cocktail
There is a seemingly infinite number of cocktails out there. Take the martini, for example. You can order a martini dry or wet; extra dirty or even filthy; or as a 50/50 riff for martini beginners — and that's before you even enter the ol' gin versus vodka debate. Further ratios and garnishes abound, allowing you to order a martini like you know what you're doing ... even if you don't. The versatile martini is joined by a smattering of other classics, each with their own variations that send them splintering into sub-categories. Then you have the oldies lost to time; drinks that only ever knew middling popularity, little-seen stunt tipples, and regional spins that might be unknown outside a certain area code. Even the world's most talented bartenders have to consult a cocktail guide from time to time.
Still, whatever your own personal drinking proficiency may be, odds are you've heard of the cosmopolitan. It's a drink any beverage professional knows like the back of their hand. But the similar sounding metropolitan cocktail might be less familiar to you and the barkeep. Just remember that a classic cosmo has a vodka base while the under-the-radar metro uses brandy.
What's in a brandy metropolitan cocktail?
Wait — record scratch — you might have encountered convoluted explanations for this tipple in your travels, as there is also a metropolitan variety that uses blackcurrant vodka. For our purposes, we are filing the vodka metropolitan into its rightful cosmopolitan offshoot category, and focusing instead on the brandy metropolitan. This brandy rendition is also likely considerably older than the vodka doppelgänger, dating back to the 1800s versus the 1990s.
This metropolitan should be made with 2 ounces of brandy, 1 ounce of sweet vermouth, a dash of simple syrup, and a dash or two of bitters. It should be shaken or stirred with ice, and strained into a cocktail glass. It will, of course, assume an amber hue — similar to that of a sidecar or a vieux carre — and feature a decently full body with a light, caramel flavor.
What's in a cosmopolitan cocktail?
The cosmopolitan is etched into television history as "Sex and The City" character Carrie Bradshaw's signature order. And while it's the subject of much debate over provenance, Big Apple bartender and business owner Toby Cecchini is most convincingly credited with its creation — even titling his memoir "Cosmopolitan: A Bartender's Life."
Cecchini's original recipe calls for 1 ½ ounces of Absolut Citron, and ¾ of an ounce each of Cointreau, cranberry juice cocktail, and fresh lime juice. It's then shaken with ice, strained into a cocktail glass, and garnished with a lemon twist. Similar to drinks like the Clover Club, Negroni sbagliato, or even a glass of rosé, the cosmo pours out as pretty as a flirty blush flush. When done right, it's a little sweet, a little tart, and quick to disappear. This is, after all, the world's most famous pink cocktail for a reason.