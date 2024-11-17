Toss Leftover Lemon Peels In The Air Fryer For A Zesty Lemon Powder

Lemons are one of the most useful ingredients in just about any cuisine. Whether adding brightness and flavor or all-important balancing acidity, this yellow-skinned fruit is a culinary hero. But its peel is just as much a protagonist as what's contained inside and can be useful in a number of forms.

Sure, you could save your lemon peels for the ultimate jello shots, and zested, they can be the single ingredient that can turn up the flavor in your blueberry muffins. But as a powder, your lemon peel becomes a super-ingredient you never knew you were missing — and to make your own, you need only your air fryer and a little patience.

After using the device to dehydrate your peels, you can easily pulverize them using your blender. From there, there's a range of ways to put this stuff to use, adding a little pucker power to your favorite recipes.