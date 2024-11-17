Toss Leftover Lemon Peels In The Air Fryer For A Zesty Lemon Powder
Lemons are one of the most useful ingredients in just about any cuisine. Whether adding brightness and flavor or all-important balancing acidity, this yellow-skinned fruit is a culinary hero. But its peel is just as much a protagonist as what's contained inside and can be useful in a number of forms.
Sure, you could save your lemon peels for the ultimate jello shots, and zested, they can be the single ingredient that can turn up the flavor in your blueberry muffins. But as a powder, your lemon peel becomes a super-ingredient you never knew you were missing — and to make your own, you need only your air fryer and a little patience.
After using the device to dehydrate your peels, you can easily pulverize them using your blender. From there, there's a range of ways to put this stuff to use, adding a little pucker power to your favorite recipes.
Making and using your magical powder
To make lemon powder, you need an air fryer with a dehydrate setting. It's also best to thoroughly clean your lemon peels, as they may be coated with a thin layer of wax to prolong their shelf life. You can do that by pouring boiling water over them or by spritzing them with a 1-to-1 ratio of vinegar to water and wiping them well with a clean cloth. That's easiest to do when your lemons are still whole.
When placing the peels in the air fryer, avoid overcrowding to ensure even heating. Depending on your device and the moisture and size of your peels, it can take anywhere from around three hours at 130 degrees Fahrenheit to 10 or 12 hours at 95 degrees Fahrenheit. They're ready when they're brittle enough to break in half. After that, buzz them in the blender until you reach your desired fineness. You can store it in an airtight container until you're ready to use it.
Finding inspired ways to put this powder to use isn't a struggle. Combine it with salt to season vegetables or seafood or sugar for cookies or cakes. Make homemade lemon pepper seasoning, stir it into hot water with honey for a soothing hot beverage, or sprinkle over ice cream for a tangy topping. You can also create powder from other citruses and create your own blends. No matter how you use it, this easy process yields a fun and punchy culinary powerhouse.