Swap A Cheese Ball For A Canned Tuna Twist On The Iconic Party Appetizer
Although sharable pizza pies and convenient Costco charcuterie boards are excellent party foods, no gathering is complete without a platter of dips and spreads for dunking, smothering, and schmearing. A timeless, hearty, and deceptively simple dip that can double as a smorgasbord centerpiece, the iconic cheeseball has been gracing celebratory snack buffets since the early 1800s. Although the original recipe needs no fixing, turning a cheeseball into a tuna ball is a surprisingly delicious way to remix the original prototype.
A tuna ball maintains some of the cheese ball's key features, like cream cheese and chopped nuts, but it boasts an extra blast of protein and healthy omega-3 fats. The savory, salty, and delicate oceanic taste of the fish imparts a subtle but impactful depth to the mild-mannered flavor of cream cheese, which is the primary ingredient in a traditional cheeseball. Because tuna is smooth and tender, the mouthfeel of the dip isn't compromised by its presence as it integrates seamlessly with the cream cheese. Tuna pairs well with many provisions, ensuring that you never have to omit or compromise on your favorite cheese ball fixings. Plus, you can introduce other exciting herbs, veggies, binders, and garnishes to the snackable sphere without worrying whether their flavor will marry well with tuna.
Did we mention that it's easy to make? Prepping a tuna ball is as simple as smashing up ingredients in a bowl, shaping them into a globe, encasing everything in nuts, wrapping it in wax paper or saran wrap, and chilling it in the fridge until it's party time!
Jazzing up a tuna ball
To keep things simple, you can incorporate a couple of cans of tuna into your favorite cheeseball recipe while staying mindful of ratio changes. However, seeing that you're already making a daring change to a timeless recipe, it's an apt decision to jazz up a tuna ball with other exciting ingredients.
For a touch of heat, freshly diced jalapeños impart a delicate crunch and a trim of fire that livens up the one-dimensional taste of cream cheese and complements the umami-packed taste of tuna. For a more subtle spiciness, dotting the tuna ball with red pepper flakes requires zero chopping skills and makes for a more affable depth of heat. Or try adding a dash of sriracha for a more integrated layer of fire. When it comes to herbs, dill provides a refreshing burst of aromatic brightness while parsley gives the fishy food a balanced earthy taste. Crunchy veggies like zippy pickles or colorful bell peppers are easy ways to give the tuna ball a garden-fresh finish.
Serve a tuna ball with crackers or crostinis and a drizzle of hot honey for a sophisticated bite that's shockingly delicious. Although it's just one of many ways to upgrade a can of tuna, a cheeseball remix is one of the most creative and memorable. Just make sure to buy a high-quality can of tuna.