Swap A Cheese Ball For A Canned Tuna Twist On The Iconic Party Appetizer

Although sharable pizza pies and convenient Costco charcuterie boards are excellent party foods, no gathering is complete without a platter of dips and spreads for dunking, smothering, and schmearing. A timeless, hearty, and deceptively simple dip that can double as a smorgasbord centerpiece, the iconic cheeseball has been gracing celebratory snack buffets since the early 1800s. Although the original recipe needs no fixing, turning a cheeseball into a tuna ball is a surprisingly delicious way to remix the original prototype.

A tuna ball maintains some of the cheese ball's key features, like cream cheese and chopped nuts, but it boasts an extra blast of protein and healthy omega-3 fats. The savory, salty, and delicate oceanic taste of the fish imparts a subtle but impactful depth to the mild-mannered flavor of cream cheese, which is the primary ingredient in a traditional cheeseball. Because tuna is smooth and tender, the mouthfeel of the dip isn't compromised by its presence as it integrates seamlessly with the cream cheese. Tuna pairs well with many provisions, ensuring that you never have to omit or compromise on your favorite cheese ball fixings. Plus, you can introduce other exciting herbs, veggies, binders, and garnishes to the snackable sphere without worrying whether their flavor will marry well with tuna.

Did we mention that it's easy to make? Prepping a tuna ball is as simple as smashing up ingredients in a bowl, shaping them into a globe, encasing everything in nuts, wrapping it in wax paper or saran wrap, and chilling it in the fridge until it's party time!