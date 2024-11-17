The Celebrity Restaurant Burger That Didn't Pass Gordon Ramsay's Taste Test
Gordon Ramsay isn't one to mince words. As anyone who has ever watched "Hell's Kitchen" knows, the celebrity chef has no problem telling his fellow culinary professionals what they're doing wrong. He lived up to his reputation in a recent TikTok video while taste-testing burgers from several celebrity restaurateur's Las Vegas eateries.
Ramsay was particularly unimpressed by a mini burger from Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which is owned by Lisa Vanderpump of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "Vanderpump Rules." After calling the bite-sized burger "stingy," Ramsay dubbed the meat "a bit tough."
"Lisa Vanderpump, you are incredible at making cocktails, but leave the burgers to me," he quipped, adding that he wasn't sure whether the mini meal was meant for humans or dogs. Although Vanderpump owns several restaurants, including West Hollywood hot spots Sur and TomTom, she is arguably better known for her cocktails, including the iconic Pumptini.
What other celebrity restaurant burgers did Gordon Ramsay try?
After throwing shade at Vanderpump's mini burger, Gordon Ramsay tried one from Bobby Flay's restaurant, Bobby's Burgers, and another from Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen. He admitted that Flay's was well-seasoned and "better" than Vanderpump's, but said it was still too overcooked for his taste. The U.K. native was overwhelmed by all the toppings on Fieri's offering and struggled to take a bite. However, he conceded that the burger was "delicious" despite being "messy."
Ramsay also tasted one of his own burgers and was, unsurprisingly, a fan. "Bobby Flay, you dream of making burgers like this," he joked. Ramsay has enjoyed poking fun at Flay over the years. In 2017, he told Men's Journal that he'd "forgotten more" than the "Beat Bobby Flay" host has "ever known." Despite their rumored feud, the two chefs bumped into each other and shared a pizza before the 2023 Super Bowl, Ramsay told Chowhound's sister site Tasting Table last year.
"[We] had a good catch-up," Ramsay recalled, noting that he simply likes a good playful rivalry. "I love competition, and that's what makes this culinary world spin at a thousand miles an hour."
