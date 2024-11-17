The Celebrity Restaurant Burger That Didn't Pass Gordon Ramsay's Taste Test

Gordon Ramsay isn't one to mince words. As anyone who has ever watched "Hell's Kitchen" knows, the celebrity chef has no problem telling his fellow culinary professionals what they're doing wrong. He lived up to his reputation in a recent TikTok video while taste-testing burgers from several celebrity restaurateur's Las Vegas eateries.

Ramsay was particularly unimpressed by a mini burger from Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, which is owned by Lisa Vanderpump of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "Vanderpump Rules." After calling the bite-sized burger "stingy," Ramsay dubbed the meat "a bit tough."

"Lisa Vanderpump, you are incredible at making cocktails, but leave the burgers to me," he quipped, adding that he wasn't sure whether the mini meal was meant for humans or dogs. Although Vanderpump owns several restaurants, including West Hollywood hot spots Sur and TomTom, she is arguably better known for her cocktails, including the iconic Pumptini.