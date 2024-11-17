The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Egg Bites

While frying or scrambling an egg is an easy way to make breakfast, the sensitive membranes within eggshells can make even a small cooking mistake end in disaster. Luckily, there is a way to enjoy an egg without the added stress of cooking one. Enter the creamy, fully-cooked sous vide egg bite.

Initially made famous by Starbucks, you can now try Costco's version, Kirkland Signature Sous Vide Egg Bites. Digging a little bit deeper, you'll discover the third party behind this product is Cuisine Solutions, the original maker of the sous vide egg bite. A staple partner for big names like Applebee's and Panera Bread, the company also makes egg bites for Starbucks. This isn't surprising considering Cuisine Solutions' chief scientist, Dr. Bruno Goussalt, is the founder of the modern sous vide cooking technique.

For the uninitiated, sous vide calls for sealing food in a special bag and cooking it low and slow in a controlled water bath — no excess oils or fat required. This results in better flavors and textures overall, and you can even use this cooking method to pasteurize eggs at home. It's all thanks to the high level of control chefs have over the temperature. This is why Kirkland egg bites end up surprisingly rich and creamy rather than rubbery.