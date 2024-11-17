The Clever Alternative For Cooking Chicken When You Don't Have A Roasting Pan

Roasted chicken is a dish that can be a weeknight go-to, a special occasion centerpiece, or the foundation of bagged lunch staples from sandwiches to salads. But if you ever find yourself in a scenario when you are without a roasting pan, you don't have to abort mission or give up on your poultry plans. In fact, there's a handy trick that can help you bypass the rigamarole of calling your neighbor for a loan or running out to the kitchen supply store at the last minute — and that's your trusty bundt pan.

Maybe you've only used this tool to make pound cake or monkey bread, but with its unique shape, the bundt pan is useful for many alternatives — including chilling your favorite party punch. But there's another bonus to utilizing this method. If you've ever made beer can chicken, you might already be familiar with the benefits of roasting a chicken vertically. And, even without the added moisture and flavor of the beer itself, standing poultry upright gives you several advantages. On the convenience side, it cuts down on roasting time, and on the flavor front, you get consistent browning — all thanks to the increased surface area exposure.

A bundt pan gives you the edge even if you don't have a six-pack on hand. You can leverage this circular construction and signature center spike to realize your roasted chicken dreams.