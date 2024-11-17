The Clever Alternative For Cooking Chicken When You Don't Have A Roasting Pan
Roasted chicken is a dish that can be a weeknight go-to, a special occasion centerpiece, or the foundation of bagged lunch staples from sandwiches to salads. But if you ever find yourself in a scenario when you are without a roasting pan, you don't have to abort mission or give up on your poultry plans. In fact, there's a handy trick that can help you bypass the rigamarole of calling your neighbor for a loan or running out to the kitchen supply store at the last minute — and that's your trusty bundt pan.
Maybe you've only used this tool to make pound cake or monkey bread, but with its unique shape, the bundt pan is useful for many alternatives — including chilling your favorite party punch. But there's another bonus to utilizing this method. If you've ever made beer can chicken, you might already be familiar with the benefits of roasting a chicken vertically. And, even without the added moisture and flavor of the beer itself, standing poultry upright gives you several advantages. On the convenience side, it cuts down on roasting time, and on the flavor front, you get consistent browning — all thanks to the increased surface area exposure.
A bundt pan gives you the edge even if you don't have a six-pack on hand. You can leverage this circular construction and signature center spike to realize your roasted chicken dreams.
How to roast a chicken in a bundt pan
When you're ready to roast, simply lower your chicken over the center, inserting the spikey part of the pan into the opening in your poultry. To avoid a mess, make sure you then put the bundt on top of a sheet pan, which will prevent any juice from dripping out into the bottom of your oven. Once your chicken is fully browned, you can use a set of sturdy tongs to disengage it from its pedestal, and allow it to rest until you're prepared to serve or store.
This positioning also gives you a chance to apply seasonings and other flavorful ingredients evenly across your chicken — whether you have a favorite proprietary spice blend, you prefer fresh herbs, or you've got a go-to sticky glaze. You can also load up the basin of the bundt pan with aromatics, along with fruits and veggies — like you would in a traditional roasting pan — so your side dishes can cook while adding flavor to your protein. Whether you're making a basic but foolproof whole roasted chicken or branching out with a new recipe, you can count on this clever bundt pan trick to prop up your chicken for a perfect roast.