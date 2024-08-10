The Rise And Fall Of Teavana

In November of 2012, Starbucks announced it would buy Teavana, the Nirvana of specialty tea chains. In much the same way that travel to the Americas was intended to open up the riches of the Indian spice trade, the Teavana purchase promised to put Starbucks front and center of what it estimated to be a $90 billion dollar tea industry. And all of this would happen without Starbucks being required to start a tea brand of its own. Starbucks had already purchased Tazo Tea in 1999. The Teavana deal would allow the coffee giant to make even more inroads into the tea world.

The plan was simple. The coffee retailer would take over specialty Teavana shops that existed in American shopping malls. Wedged between Peanuts holiday displays and blue-hued aquariums filled with sharks, Teavana tea stores' assortment of hundreds of teas and counter reps called "teaologists" stood in stark contrast to the opulent vibe of 1990s mall life.

These "shrines to tea," as Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz referred to them in the Huffington Post, offered a mindful moment to shoppers before they continued on to Macy's, the Mac counter, or the mall pet store. The coffee-tea business deal, which included brand pairings with luminaries like Oprah Winfrey, seemed to be a match made in hot beverage heaven. But for all its promise, the purchase of the so-called "Heaven of Tea," turned out to be anything but.

