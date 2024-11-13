How Malört Became The Chicago Liqueur Everyone Loves To Hate

Bitter is a celebrated flavor in the world of alcohol: Cocktails are often balanced by bitter components and bitter aperitifs are drunk before a meal to stimulate the appetite. But what amount of bitter makes alcohol bad? While a question of taste preference is often subjective, many would agree that a divisive liqueur called Malört is bitter and harsh to the point of being gross. Despite this, it remains a celebrated drink in Chicago — a city better known for its hot dogs, rather than intense liqueur.

Like other bitter liqueurs, Malört, the American version of a Swedish liqueur called bäsk, is an herbal digestif. The main ingredient that flavors its liquor base is wormwood, a bitter herb that is thought to aid digestion — it's also found in the better-known, myth-shrouded absinthe. Its base is a neutral grain spirit made of wheat, potato, or rice. As the Jeppson's Malört's website states, this liqueur is "not a drink for everyone, but we're not everyone."

The flavor has been compared to gasoline, bug spray, or tires on fire; more appealing flavor notes include grapefruit and licorice. So, why would anyone drink bitter-tasting Malört? It has come to be known as a coming-of-age drink, sometimes sipped on as a dare or even served as a prank to an unsuspecting victim. However, some intentionally order Malört, often as a shot or in a cocktail, because it is considered to be a drink representative of the city of Chicago: Tough.