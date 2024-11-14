The Clever Way To Store Your Ice Cream To Prevent Freezer Burn

There are plenty of ways to tell if your food has fallen victim to freezer burn, like the telltale signs of ice crystals and discoloration. Food can also shrink and the taste can be altered. When it comes to freezer burned ice cream, the FDA assures us that eating it is perfectly safe. But the taste and texture will leave plenty to be desired.

If your ice cream does fall victim to the science of sublimation and you aren't a fan of the unpleasant mouthfeel of dried-out, chalky ice cream, there is something you can do to try to save your dessert. Your best bet is to let the ice cream soften a bit and scoop out the affected portion. Unless the ice cream has been in the freezer for too long, in which case the entire container might have fallen victim to freezer burn, the sublimation process should only affect the top layer of the ice cream. Simply scoop that part out and enjoy the unaffected ice cream beneath it.

While this doesn't return your ice cream to store-bought freshness, it does allow you to extend its life so you can enjoy some extra scoops of the good stuff. Your best bet, though, is to store it properly and use it up quickly so you can get the maximum enjoyment out of the sweet treat. You can make bottomless milkshakes, have a sundae party for your friends, or even try these delicious chocolate-covered ice cream bites to make sure there isn't any ice cream left in the freezer to get burned.