The Clever Way To Store Your Ice Cream To Prevent Freezer Burn
Nothing will ruin an ice cream fix faster than a nasty case of freezer burn. So, to make sure your sweet treat is delicious and satisfying, try this clever hack to keep it fresh. Freezer burn happens when food — in this case, ice cream — is either left in the freezer for too long or it becomes exposed to oxygen, losing moisture in a process called sublimation. The result is ice cream that has lost its creaminess and has a dry, starchy texture, making it unpleasant and unsatisfying to eat.
To keep sublimation from ruining your frozen treat, try storing it upside down in the back of the freezer. The temperature in the back stays much more consistent as opposed to the front, where the door opens and closes frequently. But even more important is storing the container upside down once it's been partially melted — which happens when you transport it home from the grocery store, or when you take it out to remove a serving (or three). When the ice cream is flipped upside down, the melted part drips down on to the lid. When it refreezes on the lid, a nice tight seal is formed, allowing for less freezer burn.
How to recognize freezer burn and what to do about it
There are plenty of ways to tell if your food has fallen victim to freezer burn, like the telltale signs of ice crystals and discoloration. Food can also shrink and the taste can be altered. When it comes to freezer burned ice cream, the FDA assures us that eating it is perfectly safe. But the taste and texture will leave plenty to be desired.
If your ice cream does fall victim to the science of sublimation and you aren't a fan of the unpleasant mouthfeel of dried-out, chalky ice cream, there is something you can do to try to save your dessert. Your best bet is to let the ice cream soften a bit and scoop out the affected portion. Unless the ice cream has been in the freezer for too long, in which case the entire container might have fallen victim to freezer burn, the sublimation process should only affect the top layer of the ice cream. Simply scoop that part out and enjoy the unaffected ice cream beneath it.
While this doesn't return your ice cream to store-bought freshness, it does allow you to extend its life so you can enjoy some extra scoops of the good stuff. Your best bet, though, is to store it properly and use it up quickly so you can get the maximum enjoyment out of the sweet treat. You can make bottomless milkshakes, have a sundae party for your friends, or even try these delicious chocolate-covered ice cream bites to make sure there isn't any ice cream left in the freezer to get burned.