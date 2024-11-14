Jacques Torres' Favorite Fast Food Is A New York Burger Institution

Nowadays, famous chocolatier and pastry chef Jacques Torres might be most well known around New York for his chocolate stores. Plus, he's the co-host of "Nailed It!," the popular Netflix cooking show known for being more lighthearted and a little bit less competitive than its fellow productions. However, even though desserts are his specialty, he enjoys going out to eat for a quick dinner. Turns out, Torres is a fan of Shake Shack, the fast casual restaurant from New York, which has spread all over the United States.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the famous chocolatier talked about nights with the family when they all go out for food. "I have a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old, and a lot of time, what do they want? They want fast food," he says. "I want to go to Shake Shack and they want to go to McDonald's. It is the battle here." While Torres likes the burgers, he explains that with fast food joints like Shake Shack, the appeal isn't necessarily the food, it's going somewhere to make the family happy: "At the end of the day, the family time around the table, eating with the kids, is fun."