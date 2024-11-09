The Mistake To Watch Out For When Preheating Your Enameled Cast Iron Pan
Enameled cast-iron cookware is a must-have for home cooks, as its versatility is second to none. However, you can't treat enameled cast iron like a discount pan you found at Walmart. You don't have to spend your time searching the internet for things like, "the best and worst ways to clean cast iron skillets", but there are still some things you absolutely have to avoid if you want to prevent damage. One of these major mistakes involves preheating, and it can ruin your good cookware. Although not preheating your pan is one of many kitchen mistakes that can ruin your food, you can ruin your enameled cast iron if you preheat it for long without something in it, as TikTok user @Theeerydaychef found out the hard way.
@theeverydaychef
So this happened today... Please be careful when cleaning and using your cast iron cassarol pan, because this just happened to mine! Still not sure what happened, but looks like i'll be upgrading to a le creuset 🥘 #kitchenfail #ruinedpan #castiron #castironcooking
An exploding pan is certainly one way to put a damper on dinner, but thankfully, it's avoidable. The reason enameled cast iron can crack or break when preheating while empty is due to thermal shock (a sudden temperature change), which can cause the enamel coating to fracture. That's why prized Dutch oven manufacturer Le Creuset recommends never preheating a dry pot or pan at higher than medium heat or for more than five minutes.
If you need to preheat your enameled pot or pan, first add a fat, like oil or butter. Fats like these help prevent food from burning onto the pan's surface and distribute heat. You can also use water or other liquids. That said, whatever you use should cover the entire bottom of the pan to ensure even heating. And maybe steer clear of your stovetop.
Use your oven to preheat your enameled cast iron
One of the best things about cast iron is that it retains heat extremely well, so once you preheat it, you don't have to worry about it going cold too quickly. As such, one of the best ways to preheat an enameled cast iron pot or pan is to put it in the oven. Using this preheating method, you don't need to add any fats or water first to prevent cracking — if you do it gently.
The trick is to put your enameled cast iron into a cool oven and allow it to gradually heat up. That method uses indirect heat across the entire vessel as opposed to the direct heat on the bottom that you'd get over a burner. And make sure the pot or pan you're using is wholly cast iron and doesn't have any plastic bits, like handles or lid knobs. While brands like Le Creuset use knobs made from phenolic, a heat-resistant industrial plastic that's oven-safe, cheaper brands might differ. It's worth checking beforehand because nothing ruins dinner faster than the smell of burning plastic.
But so long as everything is oven-safe, a gentle preheat protects the enamel by preventing thermal shock and gives you even heat distribution. The key is to take things slowly, so if you need to move quickly, choose another pot or pan. When selecting a replacement, note that a similar stovetop mistake can cause stoneware to crack too, so choose wisely.