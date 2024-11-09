The Mistake To Watch Out For When Preheating Your Enameled Cast Iron Pan

Enameled cast-iron cookware is a must-have for home cooks, as its versatility is second to none. However, you can't treat enameled cast iron like a discount pan you found at Walmart. You don't have to spend your time searching the internet for things like, "the best and worst ways to clean cast iron skillets", but there are still some things you absolutely have to avoid if you want to prevent damage. One of these major mistakes involves preheating, and it can ruin your good cookware. Although not preheating your pan is one of many kitchen mistakes that can ruin your food, you can ruin your enameled cast iron if you preheat it for long without something in it, as TikTok user @Theeerydaychef found out the hard way.

@theeverydaychef So this happened today... Please be careful when cleaning and using your cast iron cassarol pan, because this just happened to mine! Still not sure what happened, but looks like i'll be upgrading to a le creuset 🥘

An exploding pan is certainly one way to put a damper on dinner, but thankfully, it's avoidable. The reason enameled cast iron can crack or break when preheating while empty is due to thermal shock (a sudden temperature change), which can cause the enamel coating to fracture. That's why prized Dutch oven manufacturer Le Creuset recommends never preheating a dry pot or pan at higher than medium heat or for more than five minutes.

If you need to preheat your enameled pot or pan, first add a fat, like oil or butter. Fats like these help prevent food from burning onto the pan's surface and distribute heat. You can also use water or other liquids. That said, whatever you use should cover the entire bottom of the pan to ensure even heating. And maybe steer clear of your stovetop.