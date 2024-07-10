Chicken Breast Vs Thigh: Which Is Best For A Grilled Chicken Sandwich?

Quite often, chicken breasts go on grilled chicken sandwiches in the United States. After all, when it comes to food that used to cluck, white meat has been more popular in the U.S. than dark meat for the last several decades, starting around the time supermarkets began selling chicken pieces (e.g., breasts, thighs, and wings) instead of only whole birds. This, combined with the rampant fear of dietary fat in the 1980s and '90s, led to a general preference for lighter, so-called "healthier" meats, and chicken breast came out the winner. While thigh meat has become more popular with time, there's still the unspoken assumption that the breast is inherently the best cut of the bird, and the one most deserving of a spot on a grilled chicken sandwich.

The problem with this is that it's simply not true — at least, not necessarily. We have no bone to pick with chicken breasts. What we do have is a major love for chicken thighs, and a desire to see this underdog cut get the appreciation it deserves for its culinary, health, and economic benefits. Its flavor is beaks and shoulders above that of breast meat, it's foolproof to cook, generally more budget-friendly than breast meat, and it's not as unhealthy as its detractors of the previous decades led us to think. For all these reasons and more, chicken thighs merit strong consideration for your next grilled chicken sandwich.