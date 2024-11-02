Coffee Butter Is The Easiest Way To Upgrade Sweet Potatoes

Whether baked or mashed, sweet potatoes are the perfect starchy side for both sumptuous and casual meals. They're also a great blank canvas for a variety of flavors — top them with sweet or savory ingredients like brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, marshmallows, Parmesan cheese, truffle oil, or paprika. In addition to all the unique toppings you should be adding to sweet potatoes, you can upgrade the butter for your tubers by transforming it into a flavorful compound butter — coffee butter. This super tasty spread is the perfect topping to take your sweet potatoes from rustic to refined.

Coffee butter is simple to make and will add exceptional flavor to your sweet potatoes. The sweet, nutty taste of the spuds pairs perfectly with the earthy, rich flavor of the compound butter. Simply dissolve some espresso powder (like Anthony's Organic Espresso Baking Powder) in hot water, then combine it with butter and powdered sugar. Stir or use an electric mixer to blend thoroughly.

Combining the flavors of sweet potatoes and coffee isn't a completely new invention. During the Civil War, due to a shortage of coffee beans, sweet potatoes were used as a substitute to make sweet potato coffee. The sweet potatoes were dried, ground into small pieces, and roasted with coffee beans to conserve the rations, or took the place of coffee beans altogether when supply was scarce.