Yes, You Can Freeze Beer But Do It Correctly

Beer is a versatile beverage that's not just great to drink, but also to cook with too. The full-body makeup and acidity of beer makes it the perfect ingredient to bring depth to lackluster dishes, or some effervescent excitement into the dish of your choice. Adaptability aside, you can also store this beverage in a lot of different ways. From the fridge to the pantry, there's a time and place to store beer in just about any location.

For example, have you ever thought about freezing beer? Whether you don't want to waste a half-finished can, or are eager to keep some beer on hand to use in soups or stews, the reasoning is up to you. But know that freezing beer is always an option. Before you pop a cold one in your ice box though, know that there is a caveat to this storage method. You can never freeze beer in a can or glass. Liquids expand as they freeze, so sticking a can of beer in the freezer could lead it to burst, which just means more waste and cleanup.

So whatever project you're hoping to freeze beer for, you'll probably have to pour the drink into another vessel first. For portioning and easy extraction, we recommend choosing an ice cube tray for the job. Just forgo the lid to allow the beverage to expand, and stick it in the freezer for later use. Trust us, it's gonna come in handy at some point.

