Yes, You Can Freeze Beer But Do It Correctly
Beer is a versatile beverage that's not just great to drink, but also to cook with too. The full-body makeup and acidity of beer makes it the perfect ingredient to bring depth to lackluster dishes, or some effervescent excitement into the dish of your choice. Adaptability aside, you can also store this beverage in a lot of different ways. From the fridge to the pantry, there's a time and place to store beer in just about any location.
For example, have you ever thought about freezing beer? Whether you don't want to waste a half-finished can, or are eager to keep some beer on hand to use in soups or stews, the reasoning is up to you. But know that freezing beer is always an option. Before you pop a cold one in your ice box though, know that there is a caveat to this storage method. You can never freeze beer in a can or glass. Liquids expand as they freeze, so sticking a can of beer in the freezer could lead it to burst, which just means more waste and cleanup.
So whatever project you're hoping to freeze beer for, you'll probably have to pour the drink into another vessel first. For portioning and easy extraction, we recommend choosing an ice cube tray for the job. Just forgo the lid to allow the beverage to expand, and stick it in the freezer for later use. Trust us, it's gonna come in handy at some point.
Best ways to use leftover beer
If you don't have an ice cube tray, any other malleable mold such as a plastic bag or an egg carton will do. Once you've chosen a vessel, pour in your beer and stick it in the freezer. Now let's talk about how to use this frozen drink.
We don't recommend freezing a beer for later drinking, although it would be a unique way to quickly chill a warm brew. It won't water down your drink like ice would. Still, in most cases, frozen beer is best reserved for use in cooking endeavors that require a cold one, such as a rich sauce that requires a touch of acidity, or as a secret ingredient in some homemade chili. Because beer loses its carbonation as it freezes, we suggest skipping frozen beer for batter recipes such as beer-battered fish or chicken. These recipes rely on carbonation to make its outer coating extra light and crispy, so stick to a fresh brew for those particular times.
For some other bright ideas on how to use your frozen beer, check out chef Kwame Onwuachi's pro tips for cooking with beer. Whether it's light beer or dark, if you're just gonna pour an unfinished brew down the drain, why not just pour it into an ice mold instead? It'll save you some time, and a beverage, somewhere down the line.