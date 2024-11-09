The Company That Produces Costco's Organic Flour

It's Costco's name on the front of the jumbo warehouses, but who is it making your favorite Kirkland brand products? From pantry staples to snacks to sweets, a substantial percentage of products that Costco sells under its in-house Kirkland brand are not made in-house at all but rather supplied by a slew of manufacturers, brands, and distillers working somewhat in the shadows. Don't necessarily expect to see these suppliers credited on the Kirkland brand labels; the mystery of who creates what is typically only cracked by those who care enough to do the internet and grocery store detective work.

Such is the case with the Kirkland brand organic flour, which we now know is currently being supplied by Central Milling — makers of premium flour and grains with multiple headquarters around Utah and California. The employee-owned-and-operated company, according to its website, has been in operation for more than 150 years and remains dedicated to its mission to "preserve American farmland for tomorrow while providing the highest quality flour and grains to the bakers of today."

To reap what this company is sowing and score premium quality, unbleached, USDA-certified organic flour at the low prices we expect from the Kirkland brand, you needn't look further than your local Costco warehouse. On its own FAQ page, Central Milling slyly all but admits its product is being sold under the Kirkland label at Costco, noting that while it can't list all the companies it distributes to, the organic flour at Costco is "truly exceptional. Wink wink."