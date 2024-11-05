You Should Start Adding Soda To Your Burgers

A classic burger is pretty hard to beat, and many of us have our favorite go-to preparations for this classic. But there is a drinkable ingredient you might not have considered, and there's a good chance a can or bottle is already in your fridge just waiting for its chance to shine on this beefy stage: soda.

If you're a soda drinker, you may already be familiar with the flavors that make cola particularly delicious. While not all brands are created equal, there's often a combination of spices like cinnamon, vanilla, and citrus (typically in the form of oil). Those may not be the first elements you think of when writing out your burger recipe, but they pair beautifully with the unctuous, umami-rich meat, and when cooked up, all those savory flavors — along with sugars from the soda — caramelize and develop a deep and totally unique flavor profile that will have your guests guessing at the secret ingredient. Additionally, soda has an acidity that can promote extra tenderness in your meat (part of why marinating in soda can yield the most succulent steak), and one common cola burger recipe incorporates a few other familiar complementary ingredients as well.