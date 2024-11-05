You Should Start Adding Soda To Your Burgers
A classic burger is pretty hard to beat, and many of us have our favorite go-to preparations for this classic. But there is a drinkable ingredient you might not have considered, and there's a good chance a can or bottle is already in your fridge just waiting for its chance to shine on this beefy stage: soda.
If you're a soda drinker, you may already be familiar with the flavors that make cola particularly delicious. While not all brands are created equal, there's often a combination of spices like cinnamon, vanilla, and citrus (typically in the form of oil). Those may not be the first elements you think of when writing out your burger recipe, but they pair beautifully with the unctuous, umami-rich meat, and when cooked up, all those savory flavors — along with sugars from the soda — caramelize and develop a deep and totally unique flavor profile that will have your guests guessing at the secret ingredient. Additionally, soda has an acidity that can promote extra tenderness in your meat (part of why marinating in soda can yield the most succulent steak), and one common cola burger recipe incorporates a few other familiar complementary ingredients as well.
Putting soda burgers into practice
Making your cola burgers couldn't be simpler. For a batch of about 6 burgers (1 ½ pounds of ground beef), you don't need more than ½ cup of cola. Perhaps the most oft-shared recipe combines the drink with salad dressing — French, to be exact, which is oil and vinegar-based, typically with a tomato-y element like ketchup, along with onion powder, paprika (which is part of its signature orange color), and salt. This creamy combo is complementary to one another, and the soda-salad dressing pair adds depth and complexity to your burger patty. (You can also double down on this intriguing blend and set a little aside to glaze your burgers when it's time to cook.) Adding in some crushed-up salty crackers and parmesan cheese in the mix with your beef brings texture, binding qualities, plus some extra umami oomph.
If cola isn't your favorite, you can also experiment with other classics. Dr. Pepper, for example, has a rumored recipe that includes everything from licorice to raspberry, molasses, pepper, and even tomato. If you're concerned about adding sugar, you can choose from the best diet sodas on shelves. But whether you lean on tricks that will make your burgers tender or have a list of mistakes to avoid when cooking your patties, this beverage tip will add a totally new twist to your always cravable burger.