Freezer Door Cocktails Make Sophisticated Party Drinks Super Simple

In the expansive world of mixed drinks, not every cocktail can be pre-frozen; you wouldn't want to craft the tastiest whiskey sour ahead of time. Instead, it's best to freeze spirit-heavy cocktails you'll usually stir. Such a manner of drink assembly doesn't need aeration, and instead favors a less-diluted rich consistency; exactly what will store well in a freezer. So think classics like negronis, martinis, old-fashioneds and the like.

Furthermore, your freezer door drink needs to have a higher ABV, or else it risks turning into slush or freezing completely. The rule of thumb is to cap non-alcoholic ingredients at 20%; this isn't the time to freeze away the expansive fruit-juice medley of a classic hurricane cocktail. Chill cocktails that are homogenous in consistency, to ensure that every glass is the same.

And if you're not a fan of boozy cocktails (or don't want guests drunk too quickly) then you can always dilute after the freezer, too. Drink your cocktail in a highball glass, crafting fun mashups like a Manhattan topped with carbonated water. Or pre-freeze the components of the French 75, adding the Champagne at conclusion. The beauty of the method is the efficiency; you'll have many options with the opening of your freezer door.