Freezer Door Cocktails Make Sophisticated Party Drinks Super Simple
There's a special kind of buzz to a cocktail party. Stiff drinks keep flowing, impressing with flavors and combinations. There's a variety to the offerings — tart, boozy, and easy-drinking options are available. And all-the-while, the experience is seamless, with chatter and laughter in the air. Hosts of such nights will know; shaking and stirring drinks is demanding. So to offer equally high-quality drinks with less effort, turn to freezer door cocktails.
The technique involves pre-mixing your drinks the night before, sans shaker. Combine each cocktail's components in a large, freezer-ready bottle, getting those precise ratios right down to the ounce. Add some water to compensate for the lack of ice — dilution ties drinks together. Then stow away at frigid temperatures, while components meld together over time. In fact, many cocktails will be enhanced by the method, with the flavors better-melded, and the mouthfeel elevated in richness. And once the big night arrives, you'll simply need to pour and serve, eliminating mistakes, and freeing up your own time.
Pre-freeze spirit-forward cocktails
In the expansive world of mixed drinks, not every cocktail can be pre-frozen; you wouldn't want to craft the tastiest whiskey sour ahead of time. Instead, it's best to freeze spirit-heavy cocktails you'll usually stir. Such a manner of drink assembly doesn't need aeration, and instead favors a less-diluted rich consistency; exactly what will store well in a freezer. So think classics like negronis, martinis, old-fashioneds and the like.
Furthermore, your freezer door drink needs to have a higher ABV, or else it risks turning into slush or freezing completely. The rule of thumb is to cap non-alcoholic ingredients at 20%; this isn't the time to freeze away the expansive fruit-juice medley of a classic hurricane cocktail. Chill cocktails that are homogenous in consistency, to ensure that every glass is the same.
And if you're not a fan of boozy cocktails (or don't want guests drunk too quickly) then you can always dilute after the freezer, too. Drink your cocktail in a highball glass, crafting fun mashups like a Manhattan topped with carbonated water. Or pre-freeze the components of the French 75, adding the Champagne at conclusion. The beauty of the method is the efficiency; you'll have many options with the opening of your freezer door.
Use batching ahead of time to serve extra sophisticated drinks
Pre-batching not only takes some stress off assembly, but can open doors to new creative combinations, too. Since you're crafting an entire bottle at once, you can add just a touch of an ingredient that can't be measured out in an individual serving. Perhaps it's an aromatic liqueur, like an inflection of fruit eau de vie brandy to modify a martini. Or maybe you give your negroni a kiss of spice with some Ancho Reyes chile liqueur. Additionally, consider mixing in concentrates and powders that'll infuse into the drink. Even a packet of instant coffee can impart transformative qualities rested overnight.
Remember, since freezer door cocktails rely entirely on liquors and liqueurs, ingredient selection is paramount. A bold gin choice makes the perfect negroni; apply such a philosophy to every pre-batched drink. With less of a chance to mess up a cocktail during assembly, freezer door drinks are the opportunity to experiment with extra-tasty ingredients. Pair high quality ingredients in innovative ways, and such a tasty sophistication will delight guests.