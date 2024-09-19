This Breakfast Staple Will Take Store-Bought Queso To The Next Level

Store-bought queso is a no-brainer of a dip that lets you avoid common mistakes when melting cheese for nachos: just open the lid, and there's your cheesy, melty goodness. However, it's absolutely possible to improve on store-bought queso's distinctive brand of perfection, especially when you incorporate another ingredient that already has cult-like status in the world of taste buds: bacon.

You may hear the words "bacon queso" and understand right away why these two foods must be combined. If not, here's why: This delightful breakfast staple's combination of saltiness, umami, smokiness, richness, and textural contrast makes it a perfect complement to the taste of queso. The saltiness enhances the dip's overall flavor profile, while the smokiness introduces a contrasting element that makes the dish more complex and interesting. Not only this, the bacon's rendered fat adds more richness and a silky texture that further enhances the queso's mouthfeel. Bacon is also rich in umami, the savory "fifth taste." Umami intensifies the flavors of protein and salt, creating a more satisfying taste experience.

Finally, there's the textural interplay. The crispy bits of bacon provide a delightful counterpoint to the smooth, creamy queso. This, combined with all the magic happening flavor-wise, make bacon queso just shy of a sensory overload in the best way possible. Among the wide range of cheese recipes out there, this one is fated to make a repeat visit to your table.