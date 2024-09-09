Popular Egg Brands Recalled For Salmonella — Here's What To Know

Milo's Poulty Farms, LLC, a farm based in Bonduel, Wisconsin, began recalling two brands of eggs on Friday, September 6, after dozens of consumers became sick from salmonella exposure. A Salmonella infection attacks the gastrointestinal system, causing such symptoms as nausea, fever, abdominal cramping, and dehydration. While it typically doesn't cause death, the disease can be very dangerous for young children, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals.

The egg brands affected are Milo's Poultry Farms and Tony's Fresh Market (per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration). The recall includes all carton sizes and eggs with all expiration dates bearing either of the two brand names. All eggs purchased from Milo's Poultry Farms, LLC, for retail food service distribution have also been recalled. You won't be able to rely on a smell test or find visual signs of contamination, so it's best to exercise caution. If you see either of the two egg brands at the grocery store or if you already have them in your fridge, practice do not purchase, serve, or consume them.

Production and distribution of Milo's products have stopped for the time being so that the company can sanitize equipment and conduct testing. Consumers with questions can contact Milo's Poultry Farms, LLC, at (715) 758-6709.

