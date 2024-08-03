What To Do If You Accidentally Broke Your Pan Sauce

It helps, also, to understand the basics of a pan sauce, how to make one, and why it might break in the first place. Pan sauces are a great way to leverage the drippings left behind by browned meat or sauteed vegetables. Step one is to give your ingredients a nice sear and allow the Maillard reaction to do its thing and brown the meat. Next, you'll want to deglaze your pan's fond, which is the French term for all that stuck-on goodness at the bottom of the pan. You can do this with wine, broth, water, or really any liquid, using a wooden utensil to scrape up the browned bits and as the sauce comes together in a simmer. Finally, throw in a pad or two of butter and stir until creamy and incorporated, finishing it off with some seasoning.

A broken sauce happens when the fat and liquid separate. To avoid breaking the sauce, you want to be on the lookout for over-reduction. This can happen when the heat is turned up too high or the sauce is exposed to the heat for too long. Essentially, the heat causes all the water in the sauce to evaporate, which means the fat droplets have nothing to suspend in. That's why the water trick is a great fix for a broken sauce situation; it replaces the evaporated moisture.