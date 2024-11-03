Why A Michelin Star Is The Beginning Of The End For Many Restaurants

Many restaurants around the globe work diligently to earn even one Michelin star. This award, one of the most highly regarded and difficult to earn in the world of food-related honors, comes with prestige and displays the phenomenal preparation of a restaurant's dishes. The Michelin Guide states that its five criteria include quality, harmony, mastery, personality, and consistency, often taking multiple meals for the judges to reach their final decision. Arguably the most widely known chef in the world, Gordon Ramsay, has earned 17 Michelin stars over the course of his career. However, receiving an abundance of Michelin stars doesn't always have a happy ending.

Those with Michelin stars are actually more likely to go out of business, according to a study done by University College London (UCL). As for why? As the study noted, the awarding of a Michelin star has been known to result in increased costs, including salary demands from employees, landlords taking advantage of the accolade by raising rent, and suppliers requesting more for supplies.

While plenty of excitement comes after receiving one — or even three — stars, it can quickly be replaced by a feeling of dread and stress in order to keep up with the prestige of the restaurant's new ranking. Unfortunately, this is not a unique experience, as many restaurants have succumbed to the pressure that comes after receiving such a high honor.