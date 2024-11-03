The Canned Seafood To Try For An Underrated But Super Easy Stir Fry

Choosing your tuna can be a head-scratching decision given the breadth of styles on the shelf, but opting for an oil-packed option gives you a leg-up since you can use that liquid in the cooking process (bonus points for olive over other oils; this will add that distinctively delicious flavor, too). About 2 cans will get the job done for a four-serving stir-fry formula, but instead of draining and dumping the packing liquid, pour it into your wok, skillet, or nonstick pan.

From there you can get to work building your stir-fry according to your favorite recipe, cooking your aromatics, layering in veggies and sauce, along with spicy peppers if you're using them. Finally, you'll add this secret ingredient. Since tuna is a pre-cooked product, you won't need to worry about taking its temperature, just make sure it's heated through, and voila — an umami-rich, supremely craveable stir-fry ready for service.

Tuna goes so well with so many classic stir-fry ingredients and flavors, from ginger to cilantro, soy to miso, and peppers to rice wine, so you can get super creative with this preparation, too. If tuna isn't your thing, though, salmon or other canned options work just as well. Swap in this seafood when you use your shrimp and eggplant stir-fry recipe. Pair with your favorite fried rice (which you can make unforgettable with one extra ingredient). Regardless of how you serve it, this seafood stir-fry may become one of your favorite recipes.