Grab A Dishwasher Tablet If You Want The Cleanest Stove Door Ever

Take a moment to think back to the last time you cleaned your stove door. If you're like most people, it probably has been quite a while. Oven doors are notoriously difficult to clean, especially since gunk and grease become more challenging to remove as they get baked on. Although there are many great oven-cleaning hacks, one of the best involves using a dishwasher tablet to get a sparkling clean stove door.

Using a dishwasher tablet to clean your oven has quickly become a popular tip. Many people use Finish Deep Clean detergent tablets (the ones with the red power ball) for the best results. For this hack, using a pressed powder tablet and not a gel pack is essential; otherwise, it won't work. The trick is to get a bowl of hot tap water and use it to moisten the tablet so you can gently scrub away the built-up grime on your door. Don't soak the tablet or scrub too hard with it, though, because it can break apart. That said, the tablets will gradually wear away as you use them, kind of like a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.

As you rub the tablet around, it should begin to remove the baked-on grease and grime, which can then be wiped up with a paper towel. If the tablet starts to dry out, you can dip it in water as needed to moisten it again. Once the door is clean, you can use a solution of water and vinegar to remove any leftover residue and remaining soap. The vinegar-water solution will give you a streak-free shine that you'll be proud to show off. Alternatively, you can use the trusty cleaning combo of baking soda and lemon for a good-smelling finish.