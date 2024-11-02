Grab A Dishwasher Tablet If You Want The Cleanest Stove Door Ever
Take a moment to think back to the last time you cleaned your stove door. If you're like most people, it probably has been quite a while. Oven doors are notoriously difficult to clean, especially since gunk and grease become more challenging to remove as they get baked on. Although there are many great oven-cleaning hacks, one of the best involves using a dishwasher tablet to get a sparkling clean stove door.
Using a dishwasher tablet to clean your oven has quickly become a popular tip. Many people use Finish Deep Clean detergent tablets (the ones with the red power ball) for the best results. For this hack, using a pressed powder tablet and not a gel pack is essential; otherwise, it won't work. The trick is to get a bowl of hot tap water and use it to moisten the tablet so you can gently scrub away the built-up grime on your door. Don't soak the tablet or scrub too hard with it, though, because it can break apart. That said, the tablets will gradually wear away as you use them, kind of like a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.
As you rub the tablet around, it should begin to remove the baked-on grease and grime, which can then be wiped up with a paper towel. If the tablet starts to dry out, you can dip it in water as needed to moisten it again. Once the door is clean, you can use a solution of water and vinegar to remove any leftover residue and remaining soap. The vinegar-water solution will give you a streak-free shine that you'll be proud to show off. Alternatively, you can use the trusty cleaning combo of baking soda and lemon for a good-smelling finish.
Why dishwasher tablets work
The reason why dishwasher tablets work well to clean gunk on your stove door is because they're designed to cut through grease and remove stuck-on grime from dishes. Moreover, the powder that comprises the tablets acts as an abrasive to scour away baked-on food. This makes them a powerful tool for cleaning an oven door without a lot of mindless scrubbing and hassle.
However, despite many people praising this method, some cleaners have advised against it. For example, Ovenclean, a professional oven cleaning service based in the UK, spoke out against using dishwasher tablets, citing safety concerns. The company claims that cleaning chemicals in the tablets, when combined with oven heat, can potentially damage the oven's seals and create harmful fumes. Since Ovenclean is a professional cleaning service, it's in the company's benefit to advise against certain home-brew cleaning methods, as they could impact business. That said, removing all detergent residue after cleaning is important, which is why a vinegar-water rinse is recommended after using a dishwasher tab.
Naturally, if you're using any chemicals to clean your stove door, you'll want to ensure it's removed completely before activating your oven's self-cleaning function or cooking something. The same is true even of chemicals designed specially for oven cleaning. But, as long as you're diligent about removing any lingering residue, this method should work well for cleaning a grimy stove door.