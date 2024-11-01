How Gabriele Bertaccini Uses Leftovers To Make The Perfect Sunday Sauce

For chef and "Say I Do" TV host Gabriele Bertaccini, his mom's Sunday gravy was a week in the making. And it was always a treat because the gravy — which, among Italians, can mean sauce with meat added — never tasted the same twice, as Bertaccini revealed to Chowhound at the 2024 NYC Wine & Food Fest.

It wasn't that his mother purposely developed new sauce recipes each week. Rather, he explained, she used up her food leftovers as the meals throughout the week progressed. She'd add "a piece of prosciutto" in one day and then, "a couple of sausages from Tuesday" or "a couple of meatballs that were done on Wednesday" and so on until her basic tomato sauce was transformed into something new by the end of the week.

Of the experience and the taste of the food, he said, "It was so comforting." There was also a bit of mystery because he never knew what he'd find on his plate come the weekend. The lessons he learned seem to have made an impression on him as a chef. When he makes his own "pomodoro sauce, with tomato San Marzano base," he takes his inspiration from his mom's Sunday gravy.