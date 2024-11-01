Why You Shouldn't Clean Mussels Until Right Before Cooking

Cooking shellfish can be complicated, even if you do know the difference between common shellfish like clams and mussels. Not only is there a best season to buy shellfish, but they need to be properly cleaned and prepared before cooking to avoid a sandy and gritty texture.

When it comes to mussels, for example, there are tips and tricks to properly clean them, but most people do not know that timing also matters in this process.

Typically, mussels are still alive when they are bought. It is tempting to want to clean them as soon as you bring them home, but it is actually best to hold off. The goal is to keep them alive until as close as possible to the time of cooking because cleaning mussels can cause them to die, which can make them unsafe to eat.