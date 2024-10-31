Wait, You Mean Arkansas Buffalo Ribs Are Actually Fried Fish?
When you see the word "buffalo" on a menu, your mind may immediately conjure sauce-soaked chicken wings slathered in a spicy, orange-red condiment that comes in a variety of heat levels. And when you hear the word "ribs," you may imagine a pork-based, oven-baked barbecue baby back situation served with a tangy-sweet homemade barbecue sauce.
If you order buffalo ribs in the state of Arkansas, however, you'll receive neither of these. Instead, you'll be presented with a plate of seafood that's been battered and deep fried to hot, crispy perfection, not unlike catfish sticks or fish and chips.
While you may have wondered about the mystery fish in your fish and chips (hint: It's probably cod), the type of swimmer concealed within this cornmeal-based coating is announced right in the name: buffalo fish, aka ictiobus. And though this dish may be a bit of a surprise to newcomers, it's a familiar and traditional sight in this state where generations of fishers have caught the freshwater creature. Even now, restaurants continue to plate them up for hungry diners every day.
What goes into making buffalo ribs?
Fittingly, buffalo ribs are made from the buffalo fish, which shares some commonalities with carp. It's a white fish, but it has big flavor due to the tasty fat running through its flesh, and once broken down into ready-to-cook strips, the ribs of the buffalo can be converted into this beloved Southern classic.
A typical recipe for buffalo ribs combines evaporated milk with cornmeal to create a batter. Once the fish is dredged, it's coated with a blend of salt, pepper, and paprika for seasoning. After a quick fry in peanut oil, these tasty strips emerge flaky, tender, and full of flavor, with a contrasting crispy exterior that boasts that subtle corn sweetness. Other similar recipes exist for the buffalo fish, too, including a version in which the ribs take a bath in beer for about an hour before they're battered with cornmeal and pancake mix, then fried.
Either way, it's never a bad idea to serve these fish ribs along with fried hushpuppies, french fries, or a side of coleslaw (which you can even dress up with Alabama white barbecue sauce) for a little tang to cut through the richness of your buffalo. Once you have a chance to experience this Arkansas classic in all its glory, you'll understand exactly why buffalo fish is such a catch.