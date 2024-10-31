Wait, You Mean Arkansas Buffalo Ribs Are Actually Fried Fish?

When you see the word "buffalo" on a menu, your mind may immediately conjure sauce-soaked chicken wings slathered in a spicy, orange-red condiment that comes in a variety of heat levels. And when you hear the word "ribs," you may imagine a pork-based, oven-baked barbecue baby back situation served with a tangy-sweet homemade barbecue sauce.

If you order buffalo ribs in the state of Arkansas, however, you'll receive neither of these. Instead, you'll be presented with a plate of seafood that's been battered and deep fried to hot, crispy perfection, not unlike catfish sticks or fish and chips.

While you may have wondered about the mystery fish in your fish and chips (hint: It's probably cod), the type of swimmer concealed within this cornmeal-based coating is announced right in the name: buffalo fish, aka ictiobus. And though this dish may be a bit of a surprise to newcomers, it's a familiar and traditional sight in this state where generations of fishers have caught the freshwater creature. Even now, restaurants continue to plate them up for hungry diners every day.