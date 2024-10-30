The Elevated Spin Geoffrey Zakarian Puts On His Holiday Martinis

A good martini is a simple glass of gin (or vodka), vermouth, and often extra embellishments like orange bitters, a lemon, or even an olive. If you're hosting family or friends for the holidays, though, you might want to leave an impression by working with something more interesting. Instead of just garnishing a martini with a single olive, have you ever considered an olive oil martini?

During the NYC Food and Wine Festival, Chowhound got a chance to speak exclusively with restaurateur and TV personality Geoffrey Zakarian, the co-host of Food Network's "The Kitchen" and a very frequent judge on "Chopped." An expert in modern American cuisine, Zakarian's offered advice on baguettes to chicken Milanese and everything in-between, and on the topic of upgrading a normal martini during the holidays, Zakarian brought up olive oil martinis. According to Zakarian, he prepared some of these cocktails himself during the last holiday season: "You have to marinate the olive oil and the gin together. Then I strained it and I did a fat wash too. It was actually very good." An olive oil martini is similar to the dirty martini, which is made with olive brine, but you're working with slightly fancier ingredients here.