Top Tips From An Expert For Making Perfect Homemade Aloo Gobi

A celebrated chef, Varun Inamdar worked his way through the ranks from dishwasher to becoming the chosen chef for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cooking for such distinguished guests as Barack Obama, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Queen Rania Al Abdullah. Affectionately known as The Bombay Chef and The Prince of Chocolates, Inamdar's talents have led him to garner two National Awards, setting a Guinness World Record for a 3,000-pound Mud Pie, and command a wide digital audience on YouTube.

Inamdar is also the author of "Celebrate Life Food and Wine," and the chef and owner of three restaurants celebrating North Indian cuisine; 27 Degrees West in Singapore, Anokhi Bar & Grill in Shanghai, and New Light Restaurant & Bakery in Sopore, Kashmir. Drawn by his culinary acumen and expertise, we reached out to chef Inamdar asking his advice on how to make a delicious, homemade aloo gobi, one of India's most popular dishes.