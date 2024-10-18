The Difference Between A French And American-Style Omelet

We know what you're thinking: how different can these two national staples really be? The truth is, apart from the amount of eggs (3), the type of skillet (non-stick), and the fact that they taste delicious (especially with fillings), they're quite a bit different. In fact, they're not even spelled the same.

Chef-prepared American omelets are the stuff of greasy spoon diner legend. They feature a folded-in-half shape that usually takes up half a plate, are thoroughly cooked through, often to the point of brownness, and they are frequently fully loaded with other ingredients — so much so you might miss the fact that it's an egg dish.

A typical French omelette is all about technique, so much so that old-school chefs used to test prospective talent with their preparation. The eggs are cooked softly (browning would be considered a fail) and folded over each other gently until they resemble a rolled log or cigar. The result is a super smooth exterior with a very tender interior that might even look undercooked to American eyes. An utterly authentic French omelette won't have any fillings at all and white pepper is used over black to maintain the sleekly simple style.

We'll break these two dishes down into further detail below, but the long and short of it comes down to how the eggs are cooked and how much they are stirred. Which version is better is, of course, up to you to decide.