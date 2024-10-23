Steal Barbra Streisand's Marshmallow Hack For Homemade Ice Cream

EGOT-winning entertainer Barbra Streisand is a legend. She's given her legions of fans cause to laugh, cry, sing, and cheer. But grab a spoon, because there's a recipe that will give you one more reason to celebrate this culture queen — and that's her homemade marshmallow-based ice cream. Even if you thought you knew every way to make ice cream without a machine, Babs' method be a little bit mind-blowing.

Thanks to the 1967 cookbook, "Singers & Swingers in the Kitchen" by Roberta Ashley, Streisand's formula has been captured and shared widely, and calls for only four ingredients — all of which are readily available and may even be in your pantry or fridge already. And while cream, milk, and even instant coffee may be expected, the true hack of this recipe lies in the centerpiece ingredient: marshmallows.

If you already knew that gelatin helps keep your 'scream creamier thanks to its stabilizing effects, this might not totally surprise you — as it's also the stuff that gives most commercially made marshmallows their signature chewy texture. Notably absent here is sugar, but if you are familiar with the makeup of marshmallows, you'll know those fluffy pieces have more than enough sweetener for this finished product. With those elements in hand, making Streisand's treat is a snap.